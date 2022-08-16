Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says(Rowan County Coroner's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon.

Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.

The Rowan County Coroner’s Office was called to the motel and pronounced the 39-year-old man dead.

The man’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Officials said no foul play is suspected.

His name has not been released at this time.

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Two people were killed in a crash in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Two killed in Lexington crash
A pedestrian is reportedly involved in the crash.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

KU estimates more than 300 people are without power
Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds
A mainly dry forecast
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Comfortable temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A Fall-like feel continues
POLICE LIGHTS
City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people