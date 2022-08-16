Man set to be sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is set to be sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting.

Prosecutors are recommending that Larry Walters serve 20 years in prison. In July, he entered a guilty plea.

Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and Grill in 2019 during an argument. Terry was struck in the head and died from his injuries.

Walters was charged with murder and 1st-degree assault. As part of his plea agreement, those charges were amended to 2nd-degree manslaughter and 2nd-degree assault.

He was also charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. The victim’s family called Walter’s plea deal a disgrace.

Chad Terry, James Terry’s son, feels prosecutors did not do his family justice.

“I don’t understand how the commonwealth, after knowing that the family disagreed with this course of action, decided to take a manslaughter two deal, which carried a non-violent crime,” Chad Terry.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Ann Red Corn declined to comment on the case but said Walters’ charges meant he only has to serve 20 percent of his sentence.

With a recommendation of 20 years, this means Walters could serve just four years.

Red Corn also confirmed Walter’s custody credit for time served since 2019 would apply towards his parole eligibility. This means Walters could walk free as soon as next year.

In June, a judge declared a mistrial in Walters’ case. After the prosecution and defense gave opening statements, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial based on a decision made during jury selection.

