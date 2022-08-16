Navy chaplain brings group of sailors, marines to help with EKY flood clean-up

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is getting help from one of its own, along with a bunch of his military friends.

Joshua Holland grew up in Knott County but now lives in Florida where he works as a chaplain for the United States Navy.

When he learned of the devastation from flooding, he and others quickly mobilized to work in his home county.

Holland says he wanted to give some help to “heroes of the holler.” People who suffered so much devastation themselves but have spent so much time lately helping others.

“A lot of people look at the American servicemember, calling them heroes. But, there’s heroes in these hollers,” Holland said.

Holland and nine other sailors and marines help clear out a flood-damaged Knott County home Tuesday. The owner of that home is Kyle Vance who Holland says has ignored his own troubles to focus on others.

“There’s people, like Kyle, who has lost everything. But hasn’t stopped since the flood happened,” Holland said.

Like so many others all over this area, everything inside has to go. It’s hard, tedious work that Holland is not surprised to see so many people volunteer to do.

“We rise up around here. What you’re seeing out at this house is what you’re seeing all over eastern Kentucky,” Holland said

Holland says he was overseas when the flood happened but as soon as he returned to the US he and those he works with decided to come and help. The crew of nine men will be working in eastern Kentucky until Friday.

