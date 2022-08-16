Rhyne Howard named AP WNBA Rookie of the Year

Former Wildcat invited to USA Basketball training camp
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning every Rookie of the Month award this season, former Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard on Tuesday was named the Associated Press’ WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Howard finished her first season with the Atlanta Dream with gaudy numbers: Howard averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 34 games. Howard broke Tamika Catchings’ 20-year-old rookie record with 85 threes made.

Named to the WNBA All-Star game, Howard won four-consecutive Rookie of the Month awards handed out by the league.

The official WNBA awards will be announced later this week.

Howard also has been invited to attend USA Basketball’s training camp, which opens Sept. 6 in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

