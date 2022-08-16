Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A tree down in the road is causing power problems for hundreds of people in Lexington.

According to the city’s traffic ticker, Russell Cave Road at Dixiana Domino Road is shutdown due to a downed tree and power lines. It’s the result of an earlier crash.

Kentucky Utilities estimates more than 300 people without power. They expect to have the outage restored by 9:30 a.m.

