Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More September Weather Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the middle of the work week and we have more of the same kind of weather out there. This awesome air is actually settling in for the long haul, but the threat for showers and storms will slowly increase over the weekend.

Today’s weather features temps back into the upper 70s and low 80s for many with low humidity levels. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with the chance for a scattered shower or storm going up during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday features more of the same before we see an uptick in the storm chances later Friday. Those chances increase over the weekend as another upper level system drops in from the northwest. This should be accompanied by a couple more systems through next week, but the models handle them a little differently.

Overall, that keeps a below normal temperature pattern going through most of the rest of the month.

It’s also a pattern that may feature some pretty good rains from later this week into next week. The models are showing the heaviest rain just to our south, but it’s too close for comfort.

