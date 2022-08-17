FEMA officials working one-on-one with flood victims to help them get assistance

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - FEMA officials are meeting with people in Eastern Kentucky, one-on-one, to help them get flood relief.

One of those locations is in Perry County, where representatives are working with people, even going door to door.

In the Ary community, despite so much loss and devastation, people say they are thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA, working to help replace some of what was lost.

FEMA officials will be in Ary through Thursday at the Homeplace Community Center. People can register for individual assistance and emergency home repairs.

“Staff here can look up that application and tell if it is complete or missing items. Maybe they registered but have had difficulty hearing back from FEMA inspectors,” said Nate Custer, FEMA representative.

FEMA officials tell us many people get discouraged when they are denied coverage but they say that isn’t the end of the process. You are encouraged to apply again, to try again. Oftentimes, those first mistakes can be easily corrected.

They’ve lost most if not all their possessions but people in Perry County tell me they are leaning on Faith and family to get them through. pic.twitter.com/z4KG507SAV — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 17, 2022

