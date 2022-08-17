Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Shortly after we published this story, Frankfort police told us the boy’s mother had been found and she was heading to the police station to get him.

Police say someone saw the child alone in the area of Fourth Street and Steele Street and called the police. Officers were going door to door in that area to try to locate the child’s parents.

They say it’s too early to know if any charges will be filed.

