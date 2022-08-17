Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September’s weather sticks around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big chunk of August has had more of a September feel and that will continue.

It is no surprise to see put highs remain down in the 70s and 80s. We have been stringing these days together all week and running below average since August 10th. During that time we experienced highs in the upper 70s on some of those days. You will experience more days that are just like this.

While the next few days will be on the dry side, there is a chance of an isolated shower on Wednesday and Thursday. Most of you will not see the first shower creep into our skies. For those of you that experience some rain, it will not be an all-day event. You will have plenty of dry time to get out and enjoy this comfortable run with our temperatures.

Rain will become more common this weekend. At that point, we will have widespread soaking rains. Those will especially get together on Sunday.

Take care of each other!

