Lexington police chief talks to WKYT about downtown violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Public safety is my top priority.” That’s what Mayor Linda Gorton said as she went over some of the steps the city has taken to address safety concerns in Lexington, specifically downtown.

Police say much of their attention will be focused on the Tandy Park area.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says his department is working with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to reconfigure where officers and deputies are stationed when they are assigned to patrol downtown.

We’ve brought you several stories over the last year about shootings and other violence happening downtown, and increased police presence. However, there still have been incidents. Most recently, shots were fired on Short Street, near the Fifth Third Pavilion, and then less than a week ago police responded to shots fired just a couple of blocks down away on Short Street.

During a taping for this week’s episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, Bill Bryant asked Chief Weathers about the violence.

“Downtown has changed. Especially after the pandemic. What we found out last year, and we started addressing it last year, downtown really is one of the only open places to go. We had a whole slew of nighttime establishments close down because of the pandemic. Downtown seemed to bounce back quicker, and people started gravitating towards that,” Chief Weathers said.

The city says additional lights will be added around Tandy Park and businesses might change their hours as well. The city is also considering reducing the hours of Tandy Park.

You can watch Bill’s full interview with Chief Weathers this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on WKYT.

