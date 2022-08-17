Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting

Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting.

Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm.

Police told us the shooting happened on July 20 in the 300 block of Quinton Court. When police got to the scene, they found a man in a home who had been shot.

We’re told the victim, 38-year-old Kadage Albert Byishim, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say Byishimo later died.

Denton is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

