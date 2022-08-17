SOAR launches fund to help Ky. students affected by flooding

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) recently launched the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund to help students affected by flooding.

Executive Director Colby Hall said people at the organization are working with public Kindergarten through 12th grade school systems in FEMA-declared disaster counties.

SOAR will work with school resource centers to meet needs like school supplies, bedding or gas cards for transportation to and from school.

”We’ve got over 60 grand in it right now, so we’re off to a really good start,” Hall said. “We’re starting to work with schools as they get to that phase to start to disburse these funds.”

The fund is made possible by donors. 100% of donations go towards students’ needs.

