SOAR launches fund to help Ky. students affected by flooding

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) recently launched the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund to help students affected by flooding.

Executive Director Colby Hall said people at the organization are working with public Kindergarten through 12th grade school systems in FEMA-declared disaster counties.

SOAR will work with school resource centers to meet needs like school supplies, bedding or gas cards for transportation to and from school.

”We’ve got over 60 grand in it right now, so we’re off to a really good start,” Hall said. “We’re starting to work with schools as they get to that phase to start to disburse these funds.”

The fund is made possible by donors. 100% of donations go towards students’ needs.

You can learn more about the fund here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Larry Walters
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
KU estimates more than 300 people are without power
Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

POLICE LIGHTS
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
Scott County school officials are determining if students and teachers will have to wear masks...
Scott County Schools focuses on ‘normal’ as students return to class
First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
Mainly dry weather continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Below average temperatures hold steady
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September’s weather sticks around