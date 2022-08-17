Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the items were taken during multiple thefts around central Kentucky.

Deputies executed a search warrant for a home on East Honaker Road, where they found large amounts of drugs. They received another search warrant to look for additional evidence, and recovered multiple stolen motorcycles, four wheelers, televisions, electronics, firearms, over five ounces of meth, one ounce of fentanyl and over $5,000.

The most intriguing item they recovered was a stuffed three-legged coyote.

The sheriff’s office said criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.