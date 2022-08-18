Abortion ban remains in Kentucky

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is upholding an appeals court ruling allowing Kentucky’s trigger law banning abortions to stay in effect.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued the state just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The lawsuit claims Kentucky’s constitution protects abortion through the right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

A lower court issued a temporary injunction, allowing abortions to continue. The appeals court then reversed that decision.

On Thursday the state’s high court ruled abortions will not be allowed until the merits of the case are heard.

The Supreme Court is now taking over the case, which will be heard in November.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed
POLICE LIGHTS
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
KU estimates more than 300 people are without power
Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds

Latest News

Death investigations underway in Lexington
Death investigations underway in Lexington
More rounds of showers & storms will be coming soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A wetter weekend is coming
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will increase this weekend
Death investigation
Death investigations underway in Lexington