Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID screening center

Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient...
Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures.

All of this comes as medical officials are recognizing we are in more of an endemic than a pandemic when it comes to COVID-19. For the past several years if you were going to have a pre-procedure or elective surgery, or a scan done you had to get a COVID-19 test. Now that is no longer required, unless you are going to be admitted to the hospital or showing symptoms.

Requirements to get some kinds of healthcare in the COVID-19 world are being relaxed. There will still be selective screenings at the discretion of the surgeon or the doctor, but no longer mandatory across the board COVID-19 screenings will be instituted. Dr. David Worthy said this is very good news for patients and less of a burden on them to go through 72 hours before a procedure.

“Particularly since we have such a large area. People have to drive 50 miles a couple of days before the surgery, get tested and then come back for the surgery,” Dr. Worthy said.

Baptist Health Corbin is also not seeing a great deal of admissions for people with COVID-19. At the peak of Delta they were seeing as many as 70 patients, and with Omicron it was 40 to 50. Now it’s about 10 to 15 patients admitted. And very few, 4-5% are going to the ICU.

Dr. Worthy said even among the people admitted with COVID, most have another health condition that’s only being made worse with COVID.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed
POLICE LIGHTS
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
Death investigation
Death investigations underway in Lexington
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting

Latest News

Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update from Louisville on Thursday
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Frankfort police arrested 36-year-old Albert Wade on Tuesday.
Ky. school employee charged with promoting prostitution
The sheriff told us a small plane crashed near the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport Wednesday...
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Cynthiana plane crash