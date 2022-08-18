Baptist Health Corbin closing COVID screening center

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Corbin will no longer require you to get a COVID test before some outpatient procedures.

All of this comes as medical officials are recognizing we are in more of an endemic than a pandemic when it comes to COVID-19. For the past several years if you were going to have a pre-procedure or elective surgery, or a scan done you had to get a COVID-19 test. Now that is no longer required, unless you are going to be admitted to the hospital or showing symptoms.

Requirements to get some kinds of healthcare in the COVID-19 world are being relaxed. There will still be selective screenings at the discretion of the surgeon or the doctor, but no longer mandatory across the board COVID-19 screenings will be instituted. Dr. David Worthy said this is very good news for patients and less of a burden on them to go through 72 hours before a procedure.

“Particularly since we have such a large area. People have to drive 50 miles a couple of days before the surgery, get tested and then come back for the surgery,” Dr. Worthy said.

Baptist Health Corbin is also not seeing a great deal of admissions for people with COVID-19. At the peak of Delta they were seeing as many as 70 patients, and with Omicron it was 40 to 50. Now it’s about 10 to 15 patients admitted. And very few, 4-5% are going to the ICU.

Dr. Worthy said even among the people admitted with COVID, most have another health condition that’s only being made worse with COVID.

