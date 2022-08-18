Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are now trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild in eastern Kentucky. FEMA agents are on site in several flood-ravaged communities offering assistance.

FEMA said they’ve approved more than 5,200 applications so far. They’ve approved more than $42 million toward housing and other needs. They also have special inspection teams making door-to-door visits to people in need.

Despite their efforts to help though, many people say their claims are getting denied. That’s why a team of lawyers is heading to hard-hit areas, offering free legal assistance.

August Johannsen and his group of Lexington lawyers are packing up and heading to Whitesburg to extend a hand to residents who have been denied help from FEMA.

“Pro bono work is something that lawyers aren’t required to do but it’s encouraged because we do have these special skills that not everyone has,” Johannsen said.

Some viewers have told WKYT the process is daunting, and the paperwork is confusing. Others are having a hard time accessing needed documentation. That’s where these legal eagles come in.

“It’s really hard to get access to these funds if you don’t have the resources necessary,” Johannsen said.

He hopes this is the first trip of many and that other professionals across the state can also put their expertise to work.

“Kentucky is all about community and family and friends and supporting your friends and neighbors and there’s nothing more important,” Johannsen said.

Lawyers will be available and providing free services from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday, August 19.

You’re asked to bring any and all documentation or paperwork related to your FEMA claim, including logins, passwords, insurance policies and contractor quotes.

