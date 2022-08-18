Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast

radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.

Temps today are mainly 80-85 in most of the state as humidity levels run on the low side. Skies are partly to mostly sunny with just the slightest chance for a shower or storm going up.

The threat for some showers and storms will increase just a bit for Friday and that may impact a few high school football games, especially in the east and southeast. Highs are 80-85 for most of the state on another nice day.

The main theme of the forecast continues to be for upper level lows to spin across our region through the weekend and into next week.

The end result is an increase in showers and storms over the weekend into the first part of next week. The peak of the rain should be Sunday into Monday.

