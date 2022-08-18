Death investigations underway in Lexington

Death investigation
Death investigation(WALB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington.

Police say someone died in the 800 block of Charles Avenue just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police would not confirm who died or how.

Around the same time, officers were called to another death investigation on Linden Walk, off East Maxwell near UK’s campus.

Police have not released much information on either case at this time, they did say the incidents are not connected.

WKYT will continue to update this story as more information is released.

