Eastern Ky. flood relief charity game canceled due to KHSAA bylaw

(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from across the state and country have come up with a variety of ways to raise money for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

However, one such fundraiser has been canceled because it’s against KHSAA bylaws. It was being billed as the Midwest Charity Classic, but it’s against KHSAA bylaw 9 as voted by the member schools.

Two of the main attractions in terms of the players involved were going to be Reed Sheppard of North Laurel and Travis Perry from Lyon County, as well as many other highly recruited players across the country.

Last spring, member schools voted 145-50 against high school athletes, with eligibility remaining from participating from a non-school sponsored event in such fundraisers once school has started.

Any players participating in an event like this need a waiver, and KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said no waiver came to him. Tackett told Larry Vaught in an interview that he had “lobbied to get the rule changed. Schools did not want that.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Death investigation
Death investigations underway in Lexington
POLICE LIGHTS
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder,...
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting

Latest News

LEXCATH
Lexington Catholic has new coach, returns plenty of talent
WATCH | Lexington Catholic has new coach, returns plenty of talent
WATCH | Lexington Catholic has new coach, returns plenty of talent
The Bulldogs return seven starters on offense
Dunbar looking to three-peat as district champs
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Rhyne Howard crowned 2022 Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year