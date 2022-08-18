Eastern Ky. flood relief charity game canceled due to KHSAA bylaw

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from across the state and country have come up with a variety of ways to raise money for flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

However, one such fundraiser has been canceled because it’s against KHSAA bylaws. It was being billed as the Midwest Charity Classic, but it’s against KHSAA bylaw 9 as voted by the member schools.

Two of the main attractions in terms of the players involved were going to be Reed Sheppard of North Laurel and Travis Perry from Lyon County, as well as many other highly recruited players across the country.

Last spring, member schools voted 145-50 against high school athletes, with eligibility remaining from participating from a non-school sponsored event in such fundraisers once school has started.

Any players participating in an event like this need a waiver, and KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said no waiver came to him. Tackett told Larry Vaught in an interview that he had “lobbied to get the rule changed. Schools did not want that.”

