Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain chances will increase this weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of us will see some showers today but most of you won’t see much of anything until the weekend.

Just like every other day this week, we will stay mainly on the dry side. A few showers could develop and rain briefly in some areas today. It is basically the same forecast that we have been talking about all week. Rain chances remain on the low side for yet another day.

The next best rain chance that we face is on Friday. Again, there will be quite a few dry counties but the rain coverage will increase just slightly.

During the upcoming weekend, we’ll find a steadier presence of rain. It doesn’t look like a washout just a little more active with showers & thunderstorms.

Take care of each other!

