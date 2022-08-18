KSP troopers indicted for civil rights violations

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and one former trooper have been indicted for civil rights violations.

A federal grand jury indicted troopers 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, 32-year-old Michael Howell and former trooper Derrek Lovett.

Elliotte and Lovett are accused of assaulting a victim and then trying to cover it up. Elliottee is also accused of unlawfully entering a home the night of the assault.

All three are facing conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Court dates have not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed
Larry Walters
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
KU estimates more than 300 people are without power
Tree, power lines down in Lexington road knock out power for hundreds
A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital...
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home
Dream Home Giveaway: Former St. Jude patients talk about the life-saving hospital
The city’s One Lexington initiative aims to reduce violent crime amongst teenagers.
One Lexington initiative still aiming at reducing violent crime amongst teens
As we near the end of tick season in Kentucky, it’s important to know that Lyme disease can...
Lyme disease still a risk in Ky. as tick season winds down
The sheriff's office says the most intriguing stolen item recovered was a stuffed three-legged...
Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.