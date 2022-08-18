KSP troopers indicted for civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and one former trooper have been indicted for civil rights violations.

A federal grand jury indicted troopers 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, 32-year-old Michael Howell and former trooper Derrek Lovett.

Elliotte and Lovett are accused of assaulting a victim and then trying to cover it up. Elliottee is also accused of unlawfully entering a home the night of the assault.

All three are facing conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Court dates have not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.