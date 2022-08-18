KSP troopers indicted for civil rights violations
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Kentucky State Police troopers and one former trooper have been indicted for civil rights violations.
A federal grand jury indicted troopers 28-year-old Jeremy Elliotte, 32-year-old Michael Howell and former trooper Derrek Lovett.
Elliotte and Lovett are accused of assaulting a victim and then trying to cover it up. Elliottee is also accused of unlawfully entering a home the night of the assault.
All three are facing conspiracy and obstruction charges.
Court dates have not yet been set.
