Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week.

J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.

Hersey was arrested last Friday for a shooting on East Short Street.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.