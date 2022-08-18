Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week.
J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
Hersey was arrested last Friday for a shooting on East Short Street.
