Man facing charges after deputies say he was overdosing with child in the car

Sheriff’s deputies say Blake Nickoson was driving recklessly on I-75 and hit the median...
Sheriff’s deputies say Blake Nickoson was driving recklessly on I-75 and hit the median multiple times.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Ohio man is facing multiple charges, including DUI and drug possession.

Sheriff’s deputies say Blake Nickoson was driving recklessly on I-75 and hit the median multiple times.

They said Nickoson crashed into another car and eventually stopped. When law enforcement arrived on scene, he was overdosing, and had a small child in the car with him.

Deputies said they administered Narcan on Nickoson and the child was taken into custody. Nickoson is also facing charges of wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor.

They said they found multiple different drugs on him and in his truck, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

