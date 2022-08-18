Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown.

Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday.

He mayor said this was a recommendation from the “downtown group” made up of restaurants and businesses.

In addition to closing the park earlier, police will bag meters along Short Street near the Park. The city is also considering adding additional lights in the park.

