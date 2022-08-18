NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly Cynthiana plane crash

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Kentucky.

A small plane crashed at the Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport on August 3. Witness reports showed weather could have been a factor in the crash.

We know two people were on board the small personal plane—the pilot and a passenger. According to the report, the plane took off at 5:25 p.m. Witnesses said a large “wall cloud” approached from the north.

The report said that cloud possibly forced the quick return of the plane about 10 minutes after takeoff. The NTSB said the plane was flying unusually low, just over the trees.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane suddenly spin downward before crashing. The wreckage ended up in the gras, 20 feet from the runway the pilot was heading toward.

As of right now, the names of the victims in the crash have not yet been released.

The preliminary report is subject to change and a final repot is scheduled in the coming months.

