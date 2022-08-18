Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies.

Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything.

Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters started rising, and his family has lost their house, their cars, and most of their possessions.

“We’re displaced now living with family,” Lucas said.

Thursday afternoon he met with Congressman Barr, who supported the emergency declaration for eastern Kentucky. But Barr said the region is not getting enough help.

“FEMA did respond and the president responded with the declaration, but that’s not good enough because what we’re hearing is that some of the FEMA assistance coming through is delayed and it’s far too little,” Barr said.

Barr suggested putting pressure on FEMA to provide more assistance and using unspent COVID-19 funds to support the region.

Lucas told Barr what families like his are going through.

“Get him to understand that this is not a short-term recovery. This is a long-term recovery, a long-term need that’s going to be there,” Lucas said.

Central staff at ARH said they still need donations and volunteers to assist with loading materials on trucks heading to eastern Kentucky.

