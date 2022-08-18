Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Amanda Hall make sirloin Thai salad (Aug. 18, 2022)

Summer Grillin' - August 18, 2022
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Amanda Hall make sirloin Thai salad (August 18, 2022)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
  • 1 (5-ounce) container prewashed fresh herbs and greens lettuce mix (about 8 cups)
  • 1 ripe mango, sliced
  • 1 small ripe avocado, sliced
  • 1/2 cup shredded carrot
  • 1/2 cup diced red and/or yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons dry roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)
  • Lime wedges

Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons agave nectar or honey
  • 2 tablespoons creamy or chunky natural peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons hot water
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon rice or white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

COOKING:

  • Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  • Meanwhile, whisk all Dressing ingredients in medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot and bell pepper over lettuce.
  • Carve steak into slices; season with salt. Arrange beef over salad. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired. Serve immediately; squeeze lime wedges over salad, as desired.

SAFE HANDLING TIPS:

  • Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
  • Separate raw meat from other foods.
  • Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
  • Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
  • Wash all produce prior to use.
  • Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
  • Refrigerate food promptly.

