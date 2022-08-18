Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Amanda Hall make sirloin Thai salad (Aug. 18, 2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ - Amber Kennoy & Amanda Hall make sirloin Thai salad (August 18, 2022)

INGREDIENTS:

Dressing:

COOKING:

Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.

Meanwhile, whisk all Dressing ingredients in medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot and bell pepper over lettuce.