Appalshop staff working hard to preserve archived items damaged in flood

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Decades worth of Appalachian history was damaged in the flash flood three weeks ago.

Flood water broke through the Appalshop archive in Whitesburg, which held over fifty years of history. Now, a lot of the memorabilia is damaged.

“The idea of losing all of that would be devastating, and also as an archivist, it’s my responsibility to take care of these things so it’s, in that sense, very important to me,” Appalshop archivist Caroline Rubens said.

Appalshop staff and volunteers are now working hard to save whatever they can, cleaning through 24,000 damaged items.

“It’s a large task to get it spread out and to see what can be recovered through whatever means are available,” Appalshop film director Willa Johnson said.

The staff members have freezer trucks and cleaning supplies ready, but are taking their time to be careful with everything.

“So I just try to take it, it’s a cliche, but I try to take it one day at a time. I try to take it one day at a time. I try to deal with what’s right in front of me. If I tried 24,000 items at once, I wouldn’t be able to do it, but I try to just one day at a time,” Rubens said.

Rubens also said they should have an idea of what all was lost in around a year.

