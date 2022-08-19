Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night.

For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.

The Bobcats have been through a lot, just like many in the community. Governor Beshear toured the damage just days after the water went down there. The first time the governor saw the field, it was in a flyover, and he was shocked to see it on the ground.

Earlier this month we showed you the team practicing at Madison Central when they offered their facilities for the team to practice. The team was surprised with gift cards, and assistant coach Casey Allen was gifted a car after his was destroyed by the flood.

Breathitt Countians are excited to have something to cheer about, and our crew at the game said you can feel the excitement in the air.

I’m in Breathitt Co. for the kick off to high school football season. Just 3 weeks ago, this field was under several feet of water, and the team’s equipment was heavily damaged. It’s a special night here. You can feel it. @WKYT @wkytsports @brianwkyt @AlexWalkerTV @HowardWKYT pic.twitter.com/QzH0NlzmUw — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 19, 2022

