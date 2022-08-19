Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding

Breathitt Co. hosts first football game since flooding
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season kicks off Friday night.

For Breathitt County, it’s a special feeling after their field and equipment were destroyed in last month’s flood. Just three weeks ago their field was under several feet of water. It was the second time in about 16 months the field was flooded and equipment was damaged.

The Bobcats have been through a lot, just like many in the community. Governor Beshear toured the damage just days after the water went down there. The first time the governor saw the field, it was in a flyover, and he was shocked to see it on the ground.

Earlier this month we showed you the team practicing at Madison Central when they offered their facilities for the team to practice. The team was surprised with gift cards, and assistant coach Casey Allen was gifted a car after his was destroyed by the flood.

Breathitt Countians are excited to have something to cheer about, and our crew at the game said you can feel the excitement in the air.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort police arrested 36-year-old Albert Wade on Tuesday.
Ky. school employee charged with promoting prostitution
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Death investigation
Death investigations underway in Lexington
First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

Latest News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms For The Weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms For The Weekend
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair.
Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County