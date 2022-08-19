Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s officially football time in Kentucky as the high school season kicks off this evening. A few showers and storms look to be floating around as we go into a pattern ready to ramp up storm chances the deeper we get into the weekend.

Highs out there today are generally 80-85 for many as humidity levels come up just a tad. It’s not even close to feeling muggy, but the increase in juice means some scattered storms flaring up this afternoon and evening. The greatest coverage is across the east and southeast, but a storm or two may develop all the way back into central parts of the state.

Storm chances increase for Saturday as another upper level low drops in from the northwest. This wraps up some more widespread showers and storms across the region for Sunday and Monday with scattered stuff pulling away by Tuesday.

A few of the storms might be on the strong side for Sunday.

Near normal temps look common for the middle and end of next week under a partly sunny sky.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.