GRC looks to build even more success in year two under Chirico

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Transition can be difficult at times and last season, George Rogers Clark took some bumps, but year two has been smoother under head coach Joe Chirico.

The offense scored only 149 points in eleven games during last year’s 3-9 season, so the Cardinals have to find a way to put the ball in the end zone. Kalen Washington returns after a campaign of more than 1,100 total yards.

The defense is also improving and it appears the athleticism has increased as well.

When building a winning attitude, you hear the phrase “buying into a system.” That is key for this Cardinal program to get back to their old ways of winning.

GRC visits Cooper on August 19 in the season opener.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.