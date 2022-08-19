HISA submits proposed anti-doping, medication control rules to FTC

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority logo
Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority logo(Provided)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New anti-doping rules for horseracing are one step closer.

This week, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) submitted its proposed rules for approval.

The sport has been under a lot of scrutiny for safety, and with some high-profile doping violations.

These anti-doping and medication control rules are a major part of the effort to make the sport safer and fairer-- and as HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus told us back in June—improve its public image.

PREVIOUS >> First Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority rules go into effect Friday

HISA was created by Congress, and the goal is uniformity across the country. The rules submitted for approval include protocol, which lays out the procedures, the prohibited list of banned substances, arbitration procedures, testing and investigation standards, and standards for labs and accreditation.

All this comes after meetings and discussions with folks in the industry as they developed these rules.

The Federal Trade Commission oversees HISA and will now open up another period of public comment before making a final decision.

Once the rules are approved, they’re scheduled to go into effect January 1.

