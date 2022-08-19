Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have avoided any major wet weather all week. Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend.

Most of us will remain on the dry side again today. There is a semi-better chance of showers & thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like it’s mainly dry! I just can’t rule out some activity, especially, in eastern Kentucky. In those counties, rain chances remain elevated to a higher level than in the rest of Kentucky.

The weekend looks a little wetter. At no point do I foresee a total washout for anyone in Kentucky. There could be some locally heavy rains for some of you but most of the time will be spent with either lighter rain or no rain at all. When you look at each day individually, the best rain chance will happen on Sunday. There could even be some locally heavy showers that go up out there.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.