Jon Lawson takes over as head coach at Lafayette

New Lafayette head coach Jon Lawson.
New Lafayette head coach Jon Lawson.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After coaching Lafayette for nine seasons, Eric Shaw resigned in November. In his place steps a guy that’s been around the school and the program for a long time in Jon Lawson.

He has been a part of the program for 18 years and he is eager to lead the Generals this season.

Lawson wants to change lives and change the culture of a Lafayette program that hasn’t won more than three games in six years. Since going to back-to-back state championship games in 2015 and 2016, the Generals have a combined record of 9-42.

To get this program turned around, everyone needs to be on the same page and so far, his young Generals are embracing his vision.

Lafayette hosts Johnson Central at 8:30 on August 19 in the season opener.

