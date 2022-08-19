Jon Lawson takes over as head coach at Lafayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After coaching Lafayette for nine seasons, Eric Shaw resigned in November. In his place steps a guy that’s been around the school and the program for a long time in Jon Lawson.

He has been a part of the program for 18 years and he is eager to lead the Generals this season.

Lawson wants to change lives and change the culture of a Lafayette program that hasn’t won more than three games in six years. Since going to back-to-back state championship games in 2015 and 2016, the Generals have a combined record of 9-42.

To get this program turned around, everyone needs to be on the same page and so far, his young Generals are embracing his vision.

Lafayette hosts Johnson Central at 8:30 on August 19 in the season opener.

