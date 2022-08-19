Lexington leaders, Kentucky Utlities reach agreement on tree removal plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -After months of protests and heated council meetings, Lexington leaders have approved a memorandum of understanding with Kentucky Utilities regarding the controversial line clearing plan.

The issue included tree trimming, removal and replacement practices. KU says the work is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and enhance the safety and reliability of the system by keeping trees from coming in contact with overhead, high-voltage electric transmission lines.

In response to outcry from neighbors, Mayor Linda Gorton asked KU consider six requests related to the vegetation program, and paused litigation filed by the city to halt the work.

“We asked KU for an agreement that would preserve our electrical grid and protect our trees and the beauty of our neighborhoods. I started working on this with KU long before the cutting began last year, and laid the foundation for this agreement,” Gorton said. “KU listened. We worked together and now have a good plan that is appropriate for our city.”

“While we take a thoughtful approach to the vegetation management efforts required to maintain our system, after evaluating our existing processes, we’ve made some modifications to address concerns raised by Mayor Gorton and community members,” said Beth McFarland, vice president of Transmission at KU and sister utility LG&E. “We appreciate the city’s willingness to work together to reach the best resolution for the city and our customers.”

“This has been a difficult process,” neighbor Matt Harrison said to council Thursday. “Certainly we realize you (KU) had the legal right to do nothing different than you had planned. I know I speak on behalf of some of my neighbors, we hoped you would do a little bit more.”

Among the updates to KU’s vegetation management program:

• KU is modifying the analysis used to determine which trees, within or on the borders of its transmission rights-of-way, must be trimmed or removed;

• Monetary compensation for private property owners with trees impacted by the work will increase by 20%, during the initial reclaim cycle;

• And the utility will continue its coordination with the city on replantings on public property.

Gorton’s six requests, met by KU, were:

• Consider potential for changes and compromise to reduce the amount of tree cutting

• More robust revegetation on private and public property easements

• Better notification to neighborhoods and neighbors

• Allow LFUCG to provide input on the stormwater study KU intends to conduct in the Lakeside area

• Study the Kentucky geological survey maps for potential sinkhole impacts

• Implement at least a minimum 30-day moratorium to consider the above requests.

With the final approval of the agreement, the city will dismiss its previously suspended legal action and KU will resume its vegetation management work under the new agreement.

