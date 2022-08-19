Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where it was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not know the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.