Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where it was later pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS >> Death investigations underway in Lexington

Police said they do not know the cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankfort police arrested 36-year-old Albert Wade on Tuesday.
Ky. school employee charged with promoting prostitution
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Death investigation
Death investigations underway in Lexington
When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds
First ‘probable’ monkeypox case in Fayette County
First case of monkeypox in Fayette County confirmed

Latest News

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority logo
HISA submits proposed anti-doping, medication control rules to FTC
Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car.
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
Lexington health leaders said that Thursday’s monkeypox vaccine clinic was a success.
Lexington health leaders working to get more people vaccinated against monkeypox
More rain likely for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast