Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.

Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did say the driver responsible took off in a maroon Dodge Charger.

So far, more than $9,000 has been raised for his medical fund.

