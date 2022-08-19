Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington.

Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did say the driver responsible took off in a maroon Dodge Charger.

So far, more than $9,000 has been raised for his medical fund.

You can click here if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

