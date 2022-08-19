Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury.

Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon.

A not guilty plea was entered for him last week.

Police found Wise shot in a crashed car on Charles Avenue near the Lexington Cemetery.

An anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip led officers to Cowan more than a month later.

