Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court

(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury.

Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon.

A not guilty plea was entered for him last week.

Police found Wise shot in a crashed car on Charles Avenue near the Lexington Cemetery.

An anonymous Bluegrass Crime Stoppers tip led officers to Cowan more than a month later.

