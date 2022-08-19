Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Help is continuing to pour into parts of eastern Kentucky.

Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair.

Volunteers from out of state were inside one home Friday, installing new drywall after they had cleaned everything out. This home, like so many others, was inundated with several feet of water and it destroyed just about everything it touched.

The woman who lives in this home needed a lot of help after two feet of flood water came in three weeks ago. It’s been a long, tedious process to take everything out and then rebuild.

Throughout Clay County, the community of Oneida is coming back together, but some roads are still in rough shape. People need help restoring what was lost and a group out of Mississippi and Tennessee are providing that help.

“Sometimes we are stretched very thin and unable to help everyone out at one time. We have had tremendous amounts of support and help from people who have come from everywhere,” said Frank Peters with the Booneville Baptist Association.

They will work through this weekend to install the drywall. They are hoping that this home is ready to move things back in, furniture and people, within several weeks.

The floodwaters were also deadly in Clay County, where two people, an elderly man and a woman were both killed when floodwaters swept through their homes.

