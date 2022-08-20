Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds.

The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 20, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms.

In the first 15 days, they have given $508,600 to more than 5,300 adults and children across the 12 FEMA designated counties.

The foundation has also received just more than 8,000 donations representing nearly 23,000 adults and children in the area.

The foundation also reported 1,722 homes destroyed and 3,986 homes with partial losses since the flooding and recovery began.

To find out how you can donate to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky’s flood relief efforts, click here.

