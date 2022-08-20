Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday.

This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound of pumpkin fresh.

The Kentucky State Fair is open from August 18 to 28.

