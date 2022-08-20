SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County.

The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822.

The BRC will provide one-on-one help in submitting a disaster loan application for businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters impacted by deadly flooding in late July.

The center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find a list of other SBA Business Recovery Centers across the region below:

  • Clay County: Eastern Kentucky University - Manchester: 50 University Drive, Manchester, KY 40962
  • Letcher County: Appalachian Groundswell: 229 East Main Street, Whitesburg, KY 41858
  • Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College Jolly Classroom Center: 1 Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701
  • Pike County: Elkhorn Public Library: 150 East Main Street, Elkhorn, KY 41522
  • Pike County: Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library: 180 Highway 610 West, Virgie, KY 41572

