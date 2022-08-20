Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years
Organizers say there are slightly fewer vendors. This allows tents to be 5 feet apart, instead of right next to each other.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year.

“This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____

Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to Woodland to sell their handmade goods, which they make out of handwoven fabric. They brought one of their looms to the fair to show people how their fabric are made.

“Right now I’m weaving some scrunchies as a demonstration. It shows the process just right in your face, there’s no confusing it,” said Wade.

The fair is an opportunity for art-lovers to come together and shop for some new pieces. Denis Breed Love came to the fair from Richmond with his wife and children.

“We love art. I’ve been in art all my life. My wife has been in art. The kids are getting into art,” said Love.

For many, art brings them back to their childhood.

“When I was growing up, my grandparents lived on a farm and so we would go visit. I have so many good memories from that so I think that’s where a lot of this comes from,” said Texas-based artist Terri Vogl.

Vogl has loved art her whole life but it wasn’t until she turned 50 that she decided to give it a real shot.

“I think I would’ve otherwise been a super old lady with a lot of regrets, wondering ‘could I have done that?’ So I’m very glad that I took the chance,” said Vogl.

