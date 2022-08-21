Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms into the evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is another stormy evening across Kentucky with temps near 80 degrees. We are still having to watch for some stronger cells into the evening hours, but we have a great week to look forward to!

Let’s get to it! Throughout the evening temps will drop from the 80-degree marker to the upper 60s overnight. Some scattered strong to severe storms could move through. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain that could produce flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 2/5 risk for stroms this evening. Tomorrow will feature an early chance of some lingering moisture. Temps will rise again into the upper 70s and low 80s clearing out by late day. High pressure then dominates overhead keeping us mostly quiet other than an isolated shower for most of the week. Temps rebound back to the mid-80s, with a bit more of a muggy feel. By next weekend, another chance of some scattered showers and storms come back into play with near normal temps.

I hope you all have a great start to your work week!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.