Ally Blake’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms into the evening

Sunday Evening Forecast
Good Sunday evening everyone! It is another stormy evening across Kentucky with temps near 80...
Good Sunday evening everyone! It is another stormy evening across Kentucky with temps near 80 degrees. We are still having to watch for some stronger cells into the evening hours, but we have a great week to look forward to!(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! It is another stormy evening across Kentucky with temps near 80 degrees. We are still having to watch for some stronger cells into the evening hours, but we have a great week to look forward to!

Let’s get to it! Throughout the evening temps will drop from the 80-degree marker to the upper 60s overnight. Some scattered strong to severe storms could move through. The main threats include damaging winds and heavy rain that could produce flash flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a level 2/5 risk for stroms this evening. Tomorrow will feature an early chance of some lingering moisture. Temps will rise again into the upper 70s and low 80s clearing out by late day. High pressure then dominates overhead keeping us mostly quiet other than an isolated shower for most of the week. Temps rebound back to the mid-80s, with a bit more of a muggy feel. By next weekend, another chance of some scattered showers and storms come back into play with near normal temps.

I hope you all have a great start to your work week!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students

Latest News

The possibility of strong to severe storms.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms For The Weekend
More rain likely for the weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rounds of showers are set to increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter weather for the weekend