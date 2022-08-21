Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday.

The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, officials immediately responded to a “situation” that happened in front of the Midway.

(Story continues below)

Update on Kentucky State Fair incident on August 20. For more information and updates visit: https://t.co/ccdlLfflmj — Kentucky State Fair (@kystatefair) August 21, 2022

Across social media, multiple guests who attended the fair believe they heard gunshots fired.

WAVE News reporters spoke to witnesses at the fair Saturday night. Witnesses said they saw multiple people, including children, running away and taking shelter.

Officials with Kentucky State Police have not confirmed shots were fired at this time and are currently referring to what happened as an “incident.”

KSP is the leading organization in this investigation. They confirmed that no injuries were reported, and several people have been arrested.

The names of those in custody have not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated.

