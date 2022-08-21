Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday.

The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening.

Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night, officials immediately responded to a “situation” that happened in front of the Midway.

(Story continues below)

Across social media, multiple guests who attended the fair believe they heard gunshots fired.

WAVE News reporters spoke to witnesses at the fair Saturday night. Witnesses said they saw multiple people, including children, running away and taking shelter.

Officials with Kentucky State Police have not confirmed shots were fired at this time and are currently referring to what happened as an “incident.”

KSP is the leading organization in this investigation. They confirmed that no injuries were reported, and several people have been arrested.

The names of those in custody have not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
Aaron Crawford
‘Mimic Mick’: Community hosts vigil for teen who died while serving his people

Latest News

Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
The possibility of strong to severe storms.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Lawrenceburg Police Department watch as a...
Softball game helps ‘Survivor Squad’ and law enforcement battle addiction together
Recovery Café Lexington held an awareness rally and march to end homelessness.
Recovery Café Lexington holds rally and march to bring awareness to equal housing.