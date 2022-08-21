KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one.

In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.

All the people arrested are from the Jefferson County area. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.

Around 9:20 p.m., KSP received a report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the fairgrounds. As a safety precaution, the fair made the decision to close early.

Several guests that attended the fair Saturday night believe they heard gunshots.

Early investigation revealed a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices,” the release said.

Those “devices” are what let fair goers believe shots were fired, KSP said.

At this time, KSP said they have not found evidence that a weapon was fired during the incident.

However, this is an ongoing investigation. KSP will update with the final details and this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
Aaron Crawford
‘Mimic Mick’: Community hosts vigil for teen who died while serving his people

Latest News

As a precaution, the Kentucky State Fair made the decision to close early Saturday night.
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
The possibility of strong to severe storms.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Members of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Lawrenceburg Police Department watch as a...
Softball game helps ‘Survivor Squad’ and law enforcement battle addiction together