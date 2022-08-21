Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:00 in the morning near Cheetah’s Club on East New Circle. After arriving, police found shell casings at the scene.

Shortly after officers responded to the report of shots fired, an individual showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police have connected this victim with the shooting on East New Circle Road.

Police are continuing their investigation as they search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

