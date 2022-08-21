Recovery Café Lexington holds rally and march to bring awareness to equal housing.

Recovery Café Lexington held an awareness rally and march to end homelessness.
Recovery Café Lexington held an awareness rally and march to end homelessness.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike St. John is a recovery advocate, and he shared his experience to help others change theirs. His sobriety clean date is June 1st, 2016. He said since that day six years ago, he has been helping those in need.

“Homelessness is a part of my story and suicide is a part of my story,” he said. “This is about helping people that are homeless or suffer from addiction or mental health.”

He shared his story on stage before heading to a march to promote equal housing. The Recovery Café Lexington, Jason Robinson, said their organization is always there to help.

“The wait time for affordable housing in this town is up to several years for some people,” Robinson said.

He said they hope to have more short-term housing options and more case managers for a long-term solution. They help with credit and employment which could lead to permanent housing.

Mike St. John wants to see the stigma surrounding homelessness come to an end.

“When I completed treatment, I was still homeless and I’m thankful that the Hope Center provided me a place to go and taught me how to live again,” he said.

The Recovery Café Lexington said they are always open for more volunteers and are always willing to talk to anyone who needs a helping hand.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old.
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
The video shared on TikTok shows the pastor describing his congregation on Aug. 7 as “poor,...
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor berates congregation for not getting him luxury gift
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car.
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

Latest News

Organizers say there are slightly fewer vendors. This allows tents to be 5 feet apart, instead...
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
SBA Loan Help
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations