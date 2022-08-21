Recovery Café Lexington holds rally and march to bring awareness to equal housing.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike St. John is a recovery advocate, and he shared his experience to help others change theirs. His sobriety clean date is June 1st, 2016. He said since that day six years ago, he has been helping those in need.

“Homelessness is a part of my story and suicide is a part of my story,” he said. “This is about helping people that are homeless or suffer from addiction or mental health.”

He shared his story on stage before heading to a march to promote equal housing. The Recovery Café Lexington, Jason Robinson, said their organization is always there to help.

“The wait time for affordable housing in this town is up to several years for some people,” Robinson said.

He said they hope to have more short-term housing options and more case managers for a long-term solution. They help with credit and employment which could lead to permanent housing.

Mike St. John wants to see the stigma surrounding homelessness come to an end.

“When I completed treatment, I was still homeless and I’m thankful that the Hope Center provided me a place to go and taught me how to live again,” he said.

The Recovery Café Lexington said they are always open for more volunteers and are always willing to talk to anyone who needs a helping hand.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.