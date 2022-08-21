Softball game helps ‘Survivor Squad’ and law enforcement battle addiction together

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second year straight, a local addiction recovery support group has challenged local law enforcement members to a special game of softball.

Kristen Kincaid and others assembled the “Survivor Squad” in 2020, and started putting on events to help those fighting addiction.

”Not too long ago we lost my brothers fiancé to an overdose,” said Kincaid, who is the president of the group.

The tragedy which struck Kincaid’s family is sadly shared by many others in the state of Kentucky - including every member of her group.

“Each person in the survivor squad has lost somebody to an overdose,” Kincaid said.

It takes a toll on those who respond to their calls for help as well.

“When we hurt, they hurt,” said Kincaid of law enforcement.

So the organization found a way for the two groups to work towards a common goal - a battle on the ball fields between cops and survivors.

While they were foes on the field Saturday night, Kincaid says these events should show those struggling with addiction that these officers are not their enemy when they’re out working in the community.

“They would rather take you to treatment than jail,” Kincaid said.

“Sometimes, we’re considered the bad guy,” said Lawrenceburg Chief of Police Bryan Taylor. “But we have an overall objective and that’s to get the person the help they need…and to make sure they survive this addiction they’re in right now.”

Raising money for a good cause, raising awareness within the community and erasing the stigma surrounding addiction - all with the swing of a bat.

Kincaid says the money raised from the event will be split between the survivor squad, the Lawrenceburg Police Department…and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Taylor says his department will put its portion towards a fund that provides local children with Christmas gifts.

