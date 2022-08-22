6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say

Police said a 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A 6-year-old girl and her father are dead after what police suspect was a murder-suicide, following a custody dispute.

According to Mount Healthy police, the bodies of Iyla Johnson and her father, 40-year-old Eric Johnson, were found with gunshot wounds in the bedroom of an Ohio apartment.

Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody exchange at the Lake of the Woods apartment complex.

When officers entered the apartment, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. Police said as officers attempted to force entry into the barricaded bedroom, they heard additional gunshots.

A SWAT team was called and attempted to communicate with Johnson, but “repeated attempts to do so failed.” When SWAT officers entered the bedroom, they found both bodies.

Police said Johnson was a convicted felon, who was prohibited from having a firearm.

No officers were injured.

Mount Healthy is located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powell County Crash
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps...
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
Shirley Johnson, 69, was killed when three dogs attacked her while she was walking home from...
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
Police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying

Latest News

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Senator Mitch McConnell was asked Monday what is being done for flood victims.
‘Utter catastrophe:’ Sen. McConnell speaks about FEMA concerns
Good Monday evening everyone! After a fairly lovely day with a few stray showers in eastern...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice stretch
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe